Protect Your Teeth From Holiday Sweets With An Electric Toothbrush

Oral hygiene is so important. About a year ago, the dentist told me that if I did not switch to an electric toothbrush, my early onset gum disease would develop and result in bone loss. He didn’t have to tell me twice. I switched immediately and have been given the all clear on my erstwhile periodontitis.

Don’t let gum disease take you down. You should be especially vigilant this time of year with all the sweets you are liable to consume. I strongly recommend anyone who does not currently utilize electric toothbrush technology to take advantage of this Black Friday deal on five Philips Sonicare products:

Philips Sonicare 3 Series gum health rechargeable electric toothbrush, HX6631 on sale for $44.99

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Classic Rechargeable 5 brushing modes, Electric Toothbrush with premium travel case, White, HX9331/43 on sale for $99.95

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Classic Rechargeable 5 brushing modes, Electric Toothbrush with premium travel case, Amethyst, HX9371/71 on sale for $119.95

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Classic Rechargeable 5 brushing modes, Electric Toothbrush with premium travel case, Pink, HX9361/69 on sale for $119.95

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Classic Rechargeable 5 brushing modes, Electric Toothbrush with premium travel case, Black, HX9351/57 on sale for $119.95

