Class Act Basketball Coach Rick Pitino Reveals The Unexpected College Team That Is A ‘Legit Contender’

Former Louisville basketball coach and all-around class act Rick Pitino thinks the Wisconsin Badgers have a real chance at winning the national title.

The 25th-ranked Badgers beat a really good Oklahoma team Thursday and now will play Virginia Friday in the Battle for Atlantis championship game.

Following our big win over the Sooners, Pitino tweeted, “Wisconsin is a legit contender -Ethan Happ is an old school low post talented player that makes everyone better -Great hands!”

If a class act like Pitino says it, then it might be true. That’s how all this works. He’s certainly a guy whose judgment shouldn’t ever be questioned and is absolutely built with the highest moral value.

Those are the guys I want in Wisconsin’s corner when it’s time to do battle. He might have been run out of Louisville, but he clearly still has a great eye for basketball. I’m glad to know that he still recognizes greatness when he sees it, despite his unfair downfall from grace. (RELATED: The Wisconsin Badgers Have To Take The Next Step As An Athletic Program. Here’s Why)

If he loves the Badgers, then I have no doubt he’s a great guy who deserves all the respect in the world.

Welcome to the winning side, Coach Pitino. Bo Ryan, David Hookstead, Greg Gard, Barry Alvarez and now Rick Pitino all agree. Wisconsin is officially back. That’s one hell of crew built with power players only.

