This Is One Of The Most Underrated Gunfight Scenes In Movie History

The border crossing shootout from “Sicario” is one of the greatest scenes in movie history.

For those of you who might now know, the hit 2015 movie follows a group of American agents trying to take down a Mexican drug cartel.

While transporting a prisoner from Mexico back to Texas, the American agents are confronted by two cars carrying cartel hitters. What happened next will forever be remembered as an outstanding gunfight.

The American agents exit their vehicles, draw down on the cartel members and blow them away to high hell. Check out the great scene below, but be aware that it is graphic.

As I said, it’s such a sweet scene, especially when Del Toro starts letting it fly. They didn’t even hesitate to take out the bad guys.

I would also recommend that you all see the sequel if you haven’t already. It’s not as great as the first one, but it’s still a damn good film. Josh Brolin and Del Toro make a powerful pair on screen. (RELATED: ‘Sicario: Day Of The Soldado’ Is An Outstanding Film. Here’s What You Need To Know)

