Stay Warm This Winter With The #1 Most Popular Patio Heater

Cold weather is officially here. Yesterday was one of the coldest Thanksgivings on record. And with the calendar about to turn to December, I don’t see those temperatures coming up anytime soon. That means you have to make a choice. You can either spend the next four months or so indoors, or you could equip your deck with a patio heater. Amazon is currently running a one-day-only Black Friday deal on the #1 most popular patio heaters:

Sunjoy Lawrence Floor-Standing Patio Heater, 88″, Bronze Hammered Finished on sale for $89.99

It’s officially Black Friday, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Jack on Twitter

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.