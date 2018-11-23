The Newer ‘Smart Screen’ Ninja Blender Is $50 Off Today

The Daily Dealer has featured Ninja blenders before, proclaiming for all the hear the brand’s “1000 watts of professional performance power and sleek design.” (We are a fan of the SharkNinja brand in general, as evidenced by our sharing the deal on their robotic vacuum earlier this morning).

What we haven’t shared before, at least to my recollection, is Ninja’s newer “smart screen” blenders. They still feature the famed “total crushing blades” for ice crushing, blending, pureeing and controlled processing. But they also feature 4 auto-IQ programs, which are “chef-designed, automatic pre-set recipe creations for smoothies, drinks, purees and ice cream.” Today only, you can get this new and improved Ninja blender for just $80:

Ninja Smart Screen Blender with 1000-Watt Base, 4-Auto-iQ Programs, Touchscreen Display, Total Crushing Pitcher, (CT650), Black on sale for $79.99

It’s officially Black Friday, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

