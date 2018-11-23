This Deal Will Help You Stay Clean And Groomed This Holiday Season

Jack Kocsis | Director of Commerce

Amazon is smart. They know you have to pay more attention to your personal appearance over the holidays as you are dragged to various parties and events. As such, they are holding a Black Friday deal on the usual suspects of hygiene brands; namely, Braun, Oral-B, Crest, Gillette and Old Spice.

Ten products are included in the deal (which can be seen here) — I’ve provided a sample below:

Normally $68, these #1 bestselling white strips are 59 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Whitening Strips Kit, 22 Treatments, 20 Professional Effects + 2 1 Hour Express Whitestrips on sale for $27.99

Normally $40, this bear trimmer is 38 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

Braun BT5050 Men’s Beard Trimmer, 25 Lengths Settings for Precision, Cordless and Rechargeable Electric Cutting Machine for Facial Hair on sale for $24.99

Normally $90, this electric toothbrush is 47 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

Oral-B Pro 3000 Electronic Power Rechargeable Battery Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity, Powered by Braun on sale for $47.95

Normally $50, this beard care kit is 30 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

Old Spice Beard Care Kit for Men – Beard Oil, Beard Wash, Shampoo, Beard Conditioner, Beard Balm on sale for $34.99

Normally $17, this razor + blades is 30 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

Gillette Fusion5 Men’s Razor Handle + 4 Blade Refills on sale for $11.54

It’s officially Black Friday, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

Photo via Amazon

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

