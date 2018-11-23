This Deal Will Help You Stay Clean And Groomed This Holiday Season

Amazon is smart. They know you have to pay more attention to your personal appearance over the holidays as you are dragged to various parties and events. As such, they are holding a Black Friday deal on the usual suspects of hygiene brands; namely, Braun, Oral-B, Crest, Gillette and Old Spice.

Ten products are included in the deal (which can be seen here) — I’ve provided a sample below:

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Whitening Strips Kit, 22 Treatments, 20 Professional Effects + 2 1 Hour Express Whitestrips on sale for $27.99

Braun BT5050 Men’s Beard Trimmer, 25 Lengths Settings for Precision, Cordless and Rechargeable Electric Cutting Machine for Facial Hair on sale for $24.99

Oral-B Pro 3000 Electronic Power Rechargeable Battery Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity, Powered by Braun on sale for $47.95

Old Spice Beard Care Kit for Men – Beard Oil, Beard Wash, Shampoo, Beard Conditioner, Beard Balm on sale for $34.99

Gillette Fusion5 Men’s Razor Handle + 4 Blade Refills on sale for $11.54

