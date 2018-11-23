This Slim, Powerful External Battery Is A Must-Have For On-The-Go Charging

I have a problem. The battery on my phone depletes rapidly, to the point that it will die in a couple hours if in use. It’s becoming untenable, to the point that I need to carry around an external battery. That’s where this product comes in. It is a USB-C power bank with quick charge for charging (PD 3.0/2.0, QC 3.0/2.0) and fast recharging (PD 3.0/2.0, QC 3.0/QC2.0, 5V/1.5A), 18W power delivery output.

Unlike other power banks that deliver similar quick charging capabilities, this external battery is incredibly slim and very portable (it is about the size of an iPhone 7). You can really stash it in your pocket and take it anywhere.

USB C Power Bank 10400mAh Portable Charger, Slim 10000 Phone Charger Type-C Power Delivery & Quick Charge 3.0 Battery Pack Compatible with Galaxy S8, Google Pixel 2, iPhone, iPad, Type C iPad Pro on sale for $18.19 after applying the coupon

This power bank is compatible with new Type-C iPad Pro/Macbook/ new 13″ MacBook Air with Retina display, iPhone Xs XR X 8 etc. It also works well with almost all USB Type-C cell phones, Nintendo Switch, Nexus Samsung and most other phones, tablets, etc. What I’m saying, is that you could use one of these in your life.

By clicking the 30 percent off “coupon,” you can get this power bank for under $19, the lowest price it’s been all year. It features three inputs and two outputs (so you can charge two devices at one), plus an incredibly accurate LED power display. Also, there is a hanging magnetic cable in case of emergencies.

This coupon will expire on November 26, so make sure to get it while it is available at this low price.

