US Military Branches Celebrate Black Friday In The Way That Only They Can

When it comes to Black Friday, it’s pretty much business as usual for the men and women of the United States Armed Forces. But that didn’t stop social media managers from the Army, Marines, Navy, and Coast Guard from posting their own unique takes on the day after Thanksgiving’s activities.

If you were thinking you’d beat the U.S. Army to those Black Friday deals, you might be a bit behind.

On the other hand, from the looks of the U.S. Marine Corps’ tweet, recruits didn’t get a whole lot of shopping done.

#BlackFriday Marine Corps style… Sound on for the full effect pic.twitter.com/HgsXfR0tCz — U.S. Marines (@USMC) November 23, 2018

The U.S. Coast Guard took the opportunity to remind Americans of their mission: “Safeguarding the Marine Transportation System and enabling the uninterrupted flow of commerce.”

Whether you’re stuffing stockings or gearing up with the greatest deals, if your family is out #BlackFriday shopping, be sure to thank a local Coastie! The #USCG is responsible for safeguarding the Marine Transportation System and enabling the uninterrupted flow of commerce. pic.twitter.com/FcEbHF1XGg — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) November 24, 2018

Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy took a moment to make sure their sailors’ loved ones knew what to do to get their Christmas presents shipped on time:

The U.S. Air Force had not posted anything Black Friday-related at the time of publication.

