The Man Expected To Be The Next USC Football Coach Isn’t Who You’d Expect

David Hookstead | Reporter

Oddsmakers don’t believe Urban Meyer will be the next football coach for the USC Trojans.

Meyer’s name has been thrown around a lot as a possibility with all the problems at Ohio State. However, according to odds from BetOnlineAg, Washington coach Chris Petersen and former Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio are the two front runners.

It’s worth noting current USC head coach Clay Helton hasn’t been officially fired yet, but it is a very likely possibility once the season wraps up.

 

I’m actually a bit stunned that Meyer isn’t even on the list of possibilities. I think he is out the door if the Buckeyes lose to Michigan. It has been a disaster of a year for the guy with all the chaos surrounding Zach Smith(RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Has Arrived. Does Number Two Surprise You?)

 

Is Petersen a good fit? The man is a winner. There’s no question about that, but there’s no real way to know whether or not he’s a good fit until he actually gets his shot.

He won at Boise State, he’s done okay at Washington but that doesn’t guarantee anything if he takes over for the Trojans.

My guess is that this will all become a lot more clear Sunday morning when USC likely makes a decision on whether or not it’s even going to fire Helton. Until then, we’re all just in a holding pattern.

