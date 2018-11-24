AncestryDNA Is 40 Percent Off, Making This The Perfect Time To Find Out Your Family Heritage

Every year at Thanksgiving, the conversation eventually turns to my family’s heritage. I guarantee you mine is not the only family to broach this topic. The holiday season is all about family and traditions, which naturally leads to one wondering about one’s ancestors.

Most of what people think they know about their ancestors comes from family lore. Now, however, the technology exists to find out more about where you came from. AncestryDNA will give you a more precise ancestry report than “25 percent Irish, 12.5 percent German, 6.25 percent Italian…” or whatever, as it is able to trace your origins to as many as 350 regions across the globe. Furthermore, it can actually reveal your family’s migration patterns, which differentiates it from other DNA testing kits on the market.

Everyone should probably do one of these. And they make an ideal Christmas gift for anyone with an interest in family history. Usually, the kit is a little expensive for my taste at $100. But for Cyber Monday Deals Week it is 40 percent off:

AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity on sale for $59

