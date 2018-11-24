Colorado Killer Chris Watts Admits To Having An Affair And Dumping Family’s Bodies Into Oil Tanks

A Colorado man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife and daughters confessed to stuffing their bodies in a “freakin’ oil tank,” as well as admitting he was having an extramarital affair when he killed his family.

Colorado resident Christopher Watts admitted to murdering his family and disclosed details of their killings after failing a polygraph test, The New York Post reported Saturday.

Watts initially maintained he was innocent before telling his father that his wife Shanann had killed their daughters, causing him to “freak” out and kill her.

“She hurt them,” Watts told his dad, according to notes from interviews released Wednesday by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, The New York Post reported. “And then I freaked out and I hurt her,” he said.

Watts also reportedly giggled during an interview with the authorities, according to The New York Post.

Watts confessed to having an affair with Nichol Kessinger, The New York Post reported.

Watts, 33, pleaded guilty to the murders Monday to avoid the death penalty, and his late wife’s family accepted the terms of the plea deal, according to ABC13 Houston. He also pleaded guilty to tampering with a deceased cadaver and unlawfully ending a pregnancy.

Watts was sentenced to life in prison.

Watts’s sentence comes after he was arrested in Frederick, Colorado, on Aug. 15. Authorities arrested Watts after they found the dead bodies of 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste in large oil and gas tanks. Officials later determined that he’d stuffed the girls’ bodies into oil tanks to conceal the smell of the cadavers, according to ABC13. (RELATED: Colorado Man Who Murdered Family Stuffed His Daughters In Oil Tanks To Conceal The Smell)

Shanann, Bella and Celeste Watts disappeared on Aug. 13 after Watts said they’d left for a friend’s house.

WATCH:

Authorities found Shanann’s body on Anadarko Petroleum’s property. Bella and Celeste’s bodies were found close by. Watts worked at Anadarko Petroleum, one of Colorado’s largest oil and gas drillers, in 2015. His 34-year-old wife was 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

“I’m not a good man,” Watts told investigations, according to The New York Post.

“It’s a senseless murder, and [his wife] was looking forward to that third child. Because she was pregnant with a boy,” neighbor Joe Beach told ABC13 at the time of Watts’s arrest.

The family had chosen to name the unborn child Nico, according to Fox News.

He will not be eligible for parole, as part of the conditions of the plea deal.

