Heisman Contender Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury

UCF quarterback and 2018 Heisman Trophy contender McKenzie Milton suffered a horrific knee injury during Friday’s game against South Florida.

The injury occurred early in the second quarter, and his leg might be broken.

This just happened to UCF QB McKenzie Milton. Prayers up. A great kid and a true winner. pic.twitter.com/lsFji7LYPi — CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 23, 2018



Milton had to be carted off the field and ESPN’s TV crew reported that he was being transported to a hospital in Tampa Bay.

A junior, Milton led UCF to the best season in school history a year ago, with the Golden Knights going 13-0 and winning the Peach Bowl.

This season, UCF is again undefeated at 10-0 and receiving consideration for the College Football Playoff.

