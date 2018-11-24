Heisman Contender Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury

William Davis | Contributor

UCF quarterback and 2018 Heisman Trophy contender McKenzie Milton suffered a horrific knee injury during Friday’s game against South Florida.

The injury occurred early in the second quarter, and his leg might be broken. (RELATED: What The Redskins QB Did In The Ambulance After Snapping His Leg Shows What Kind Of Man He Truly Is)


Milton had to be carted off the field and ESPN’s TV crew reported that he was being transported to a hospital in Tampa Bay.

A junior, Milton led UCF to the best season in school history a year ago, with the Golden Knights going 13-0 and winning the Peach Bowl. (RELATED: The New College Football Playoff Rankings Are Here. One Team Is Slowly Climbing The Ladder)

This season, UCF is again undefeated at 10-0 and receiving consideration for the College Football Playoff.

