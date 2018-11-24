If Sebastian Gorka Was A Democratic Strategist, This Would Be His Message To The Party

WATCH:

Former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka is not in the business of giving Democrats advice, but he decided to give it anyway.

In this video exclusive with The Daily Caller, Gorka slams Democrats for not having a platform that actually helps Americans and tells Democrats to “stop letting the lunatics run the asylum,” among other things. (RELATED: Sebastian Gorka on Trump, The Threats We Face And ‘Why We Fight’)

______________________________________________________________________

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang

Follow Stephanie Hamill on Twitter