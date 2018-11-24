‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Screenwriter Under Fire For Using N-Word In Tweet About Anti-Vaxxers

Screenwriter Terry Rossio, who wrote the screenplays for “Shrek,” “Aladdin,” and the five “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, used the N-word in a tweet Friday about Anti-Vaxxers.

Rossio was trying to compare how parents in the anti-vaccine movement are treated with those who use the N-word to belittle black people.

“My heart goes out to all the parents of vaccine damaged children, who have to not only endure the sadness of their loss, but also the vitriol of ill-informed and insensitive people (such as those here). Anti-Vax is equivalent to calling someone a [N-word] and makes as little sense,” Rossio tweeted early Friday morning.

My heart goes out to all the parents of vaccine damaged children, who have to not only endure the sadness of their loss, but also the vitriol of ill-informed and insensitive people (such as those here). Anti-Vax is equivalent to calling someone a nigger and makes as little sense. — Terry Rossio (@TerryRossio) November 23, 2018

When writer Julie Benson, to whom Rossio was responding with his initial tweet, scolded him for his use of the term, Rossio doubled-down. (RELATED: C-SPAN Segment Gets Awkward When Crazed Caller Calls Obama The N-Word)

Do you realize that you are using the equivalent of the ‘n-word’ in promoting memes that tag people as ‘anti-vax?’ Do you realize that the same collectivist stereotyping lies behind belittling any group with a label? Do you have no feelings for vaccine damaged kids and parents? — Terry Rossio (@TerryRossio) November 23, 2018

You seem to have no issue promoting intentionally hurtful ideas, ill-founded medical advice, stereotypical labelling, and insensitivity to injured children and parents, and yet take issue with me when all I’ve done is call you on your actions? — Terry Rossio (@TerryRossio) November 23, 2018

Ah. So much for open-minded. (And no, please don’t reduce my accurate and correct analysis down to ‘you were insulted.’ If you have to inaccurately characterize a line of reasoning in order to dismiss it, maybe you shouldn’t dismiss it.) — Terry Rossio (@TerryRossio) November 23, 2018

Several Twitter users, including Dictionary.com, also criticized Rossio.

The n-word is so profoundly offensive that a euphemism has developed for those occasions when the word itself must be discussed. The same cannot be said for the term “anti-vax.” https://t.co/RF7rdpMx8P — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) November 24, 2018

God, this is such a good point. I remember how American founders and citizens enslaved vaccine skeptics for decades. And then, even after freeing them, the government enshrined laws to marginalize vaccine deniers and to deny them wealth and opportunity. That’s just history. — Jeffrey Grubb (@JeffGrubb) November 23, 2018

Anyway off to bed, here’s hoping all of you find someone or something you love as much as Terry Rossio loves tweeting the n-word/watching children die of easily preventable diseases, good night! — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) November 24, 2018

Terry Rossio is a white dude. He should not be comparing his rich folks in Hollywood to the n-word. pic.twitter.com/VAvYaBNblJ — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) November 24, 2018

Not just ignorant, but also racist (and with a super-heavy dose of whiny oblivious victimhood to boot). Reported and blocked. — Shananana Loftis (@shannonloftis) November 23, 2018

