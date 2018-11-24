‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Screenwriter Under Fire For Using N-Word In Tweet About Anti-Vaxxers

Scott Morefield | Reporter

Screenwriter Terry Rossio, who wrote the screenplays for “Shrek,” “Aladdin,” and the five “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, used the N-word in a tweet Friday about Anti-Vaxxers.

Rossio was trying to compare how parents in the anti-vaccine movement are treated with those who use the N-word to belittle black people.

“My heart goes out to all the parents of vaccine damaged children, who have to not only endure the sadness of their loss, but also the vitriol of ill-informed and insensitive people (such as those here). Anti-Vax is equivalent to calling someone a [N-word] and makes as little sense,” Rossio tweeted early Friday morning.

When writer Julie Benson, to whom Rossio was responding with his initial tweet, scolded him for his use of the term, Rossio doubled-down. (RELATED: C-SPAN Segment Gets Awkward When Crazed Caller Calls Obama The N-Word)

Several Twitter users, including Dictionary.com, also criticized Rossio.

Follow Scott on Twitter

Tags : pirates of the caribbean shrek vaccination
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller