These Pelican Cases Are Perfect For Transporting Guns, Cameras And Laptops

For many folks, it’s not truly Christmas until they unwrap a new gun. For another, artsier type, the same can be said about a new camera. Or for the professional and collegiate, a new laptop. If you plan on giving (or receiving) any such gifts this year, you should check out this one-day-only sale on 20 different cases. These cases are made by Pelican, which, also makes coolers of course, and which famously came out in support of the NRA after the Yeti controversy earlier this year.

Pelican 1510 Case With Foam (Black) on sale for $118.97

Pelican 1650 Case With Foam (Black) on sale for $156.90

Pelican 1400 Case With Foam (Black) on sale for $59.97

