Turn Your Apple Watch Into A Nightstand Display With This Charging Dock

The Apple Watch creates ample opportunity to stay connected, allowing you to receive texts, emails, etc. on-the-go. Unfortunately, like everything else in this digital age, it does die (at least as of yet, your wrist cannot charge it itself). So you need to charge it. By using a charging dock like this one, you can use it throughout the night as a nightstand clock, providing you with an alarm clock, display alerts and the current time.

Right now, you can get this 38mm/42mm Apple Watch charging stand (plus charger) for just over $21. You just need to use the code 3FLER3KI.

Apple Watch Charger[MFi Certified], dodocool IWatch Magnetic Charging Dock with Adjustable Stand, Support Nightstand Clock Mode for 38mm/42mm Apple Watch Series 3/Series 2/Series 1, 3ft Cable on sale for $20.78 with code 3FLER3KI

This code expires November 30.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. This is a sponsored post. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.