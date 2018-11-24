You NEED To See This Deal On Important Automotive Accessories

You won’t find better prices on car necessities than these one-day-only deal from GOOLOO. It includes incredibly useful car jump starters, a tire inflator and the #1 bestselling tire gauge.

Take this jump starter, the #1 bestseller out of all automotive accessories. It will not only get your vehicle started but will also charge your electronics with Quick Charge 3.0. It features an LED flashlight with three modes (flash, strobe & SOS). And don’t just think this jump starter is solely for your car; it has enough power to jump start vehicles up to 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel engine and works with motorbikes, watercrafts, ATVs, UTVs yachts and snow mobiles. Today only, it is over $20 off:

GOOLOO 800A Peak 18000mAh SuperSafe Car Jump Starter with USB Quick Charge 3.0 (Up to 7.0L Gas or 5.5L Diesel Engine), 12V Portable Power Pack Auto Battery Booster Phone Charger Built-in LED Light on sale for $48.99

This jump starter can power cars up to 8L gas or 6L diesel, giving it enough juice to start RVs, tractors, light-duty trucks, cargo vans, oil boats and more (up to 20 times with 1000 of peak current). In addition to the jump starter, phone charger and LED flashlight, it also has an SOS lighting signal for help. Today only, it is over $30 off:

GOOLOO 1000A Peak 20800mAh SuperSafe Car Jump Starter (Up to 8.0L Gas, 6.0L Diesel Engine) 12V Auto Battery Booster Portable Phone Charger Power Pack Built-in LED Light and Smart Protection on sale for $58.35

A more affordable jump starter even before the discount, this one can start vehicles up to 4.5L gas or 2.5 diesel with 500A peak current. (It also comes with a quick charge 3.0 USB port and emergency LED flashlight). Today only, it is $15 off:

GOOLOO Quick Charge in & Out, 500A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter (Up to 4.5L Gas or 2.5L Diesel Engine) Power Pack 12V Auto Battery Booster Portable Phone Charger, Built-in LED Light, Black/Red on sale for $34.99

Another useful car tool, this digital tire inflator can quickly inflate the P195/65R15 car tire from 0 to 35psi under 4.5min, with a maximum of 150 PSI. It can be used on cars, bikes, RVs, ATVs and more. The impressive digital gauge will prevent overinflation. Today only, it is over $15 off:

Portable Digital Tire Inflator – GOOLOO Electric 12V DC 150 PSI Auto Air Compressor Pump with Preset Pressure Shut Off Gauge and Emergency Light for Car Tyre, Motorcycle, Bicycle and Other Inflatable on sale for $24.25

And, as I hinted earlier, the deal includes the #1 bestselling tire pressure gauge, which promises a certified accurate display within 1 degree. It features four kinds of measurement ranges: 0 ~ 255 PSI, 0 ~ 18 Bar, 0 ~ 18 Kg/cm2, 0 ~ 1800 kpa. Oh, and it is actually a 3-in-1 device: A Tire Inflator + A Digital Tire Pressure Monitor + Tire Pressure Release.” Today only, it is over $10:

GOOLOO Digital Tire Pressure Gauge, 255 PSI Tire Inflator Air Chuck and Compressor Accessories Heavy Duty with 360 Degree Rotatable Rubber Hose, Quick Connect Plug for 0.1 Display Resolution, Black on sale for $19.86

