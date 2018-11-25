Amy Klobuchar Explains Why She’d Be A 2020 Contender … Stops Short Of Making The Announcement

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Sunday that she is not ready to announce whether or not she is running for president in 2020, despite saying why she would be a formidable contender to President Donald Trump.

“People are talking to me about [a 2020 presidential run],” Klobuchar told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “I think in part because I’ve worked really hard to go not just where it’s comfortable, but where it’s uncomfortable, and did well in a number of those places that Donald Trump won.”

Klobuchar won re-election to her U.S Senate seat in the state of Minnesota for a third term on Nov. 6. She found an easy path to victory, ousting her Republican challenger by more than 20 points. While Trump lost Minnesota by roughly 1.5 percent during the 2016 presidential election, the two politicians appeal to the same type of blue collar workers. (RELATED: Steve Scalise Calls Democrats’ Actions ‘Embarrassing’ During Kavanaugh Hearing)

“I’m also someone, for those who are exhausted with politics, who likes to get things done,” Klobuchar continued. “But right now, I am just still thinking about this, talking to people. I’m sorry to say, I have no announcements for you on this show.”

The Minnesota senator visited Iowa in October while she was campaigning for a Democratic House candidate. A politician’s visit to the state often signals the possibility of a presidential run since it is home to the Iowa caucuses, the first significant nominating contest in presidential elections.

“I actually learned this from my Senate race once when I first was considering running for the Senate, and I told someone that on the radio and that was how my husband found out about it,” Klobuchar said. “Since he is watching today, I’m not going to repeat that again.”

