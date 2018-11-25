Baker Mayfield Shreds The Bengals. Is It Time To Admit I Was Wrong About Him? [HIGHLIGHTS]

Baker Mayfield had himself a day against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon.

The Heisman winning quarterback at Oklahoma threw for more than 250 yards and tossed four touchdowns.

“In #CLEvsCIN – the @Browns receiver gains control of the ball, then takes 3 steps, which ends the process of the catch.” -AL pic.twitter.com/XEodiOFSZv — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) November 25, 2018

Now, it’s not a secret that I have been extremely critical of Mayfield, and his recent performances might have some asking if I should admit that I was wrong. Let me be crystal clear here. I never doubted his ability to play. I always knew Mayfield could move the ball and score. You’d have to be an idiot to think otherwise. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 11 Of The NFL Season)

My problem has always been with the way he carries himself. His behavior at times is that of somebody who isn’t just overly confident but extremely cocky. That’s not a great sign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Nov 25, 2018 at 12:06pm PST

He’s thrown for over 200 yards in each of his last three games and has added nine touchdowns. That’s impressive as hell. Again, I never doubted whether he could sling a football. I doubted whether he could control himself and get his ego in check.

So, I won’t be admitting I was wrong about anything today. I never claimed he couldn’t play, and he’s proven that he can. I just hope someday he manages to chill out.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter