Browns Player Trolls Former Coach In Hilarious Fashion

Hue Jackson never had much success as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, but on Sunday one of his former players gave him a nice gift.

Jackson is now an assistant coach for the Cincinnati Bengals, who hosted the Browns on Sunday. In the second quarter of the game, Cleveland cornerback Damarious Randall intercepted Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and proceeded to walk over to Cincinnati’s sideline to nonchalantly hand the ball to his former coach. (RELATED: Remember Fired Browns Coach Hue Jackson? He’s Already Found A New Job)

DAMARIOUS RANDALL HANDED THE BALL HE PICKED OFF TO HUE JACKSON WHAT A SAVAGE. #Browns pic.twitter.com/YPOjK6bTmT — Damon Kecman (@DownWithDamon) November 25, 2018



Jackson went 3-36-1 in his three seasons in Cleveland and has the lowest winning percentage of any coach in NFL history. The Browns fired Jackson at the end of the season.

Clearly there is no love lost between Jackson and his former players. (RELATED: REPORT: Baker Mayfield Isn’t Exactly Sad To Se His Coach Get Fired)

