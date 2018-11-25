Construct A Railway Masterpiece With The World’s Leading Train Simulator

It’s time to get all aboard the world’s leading train simulator game. The newest addition to the popular Trainz series, Trainz: A New Era takes this train simulator to brand new heights. If you’ve ever had any interest in trains or engineering, Trainz is the perfect game for you during our early Cyber Monday Deal. Be sure to use the coupon code, CMSAVE40, during checkout for an additional 40% off!

Trainz: A New Era Platinum Edition Bundle on sale for $19.99

What makes Trainz: A New Era so popular is the mind-blowing realism. Bring to life some of the world’s most historic and modern train routes. Then you can add in the most well-known locomotives and really bring everything to life. Now is the opportunity for you to build your very own railway masterpiece!

Included in this copy of Trainz: A New Era is the entire Standard Edition game with the Deluxe Edition and Platinum Edition add-ons. This includes never-before-seen new routes and assets. Enjoy hundreds of hours of incredible single and multiplayer gameplay while also learning all about trains.

Trainz: A New Era was originally $19.99, which is 93% off the original price. Be sure to use coupon code CMSAVE40 to take an additional 40% for our special Early Cyber Monday Deal!

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.

WATCH: