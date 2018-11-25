Melania Turns Heads In Navy Blue Coat And Red Leather Gloves
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump turned heads Sunday when she arrived back in Washington, D.C. after the Thanksgiving holiday, wearing a navy blue coat and red leather gloves.
US President Donald Trump (C), First Lady Melania Trump (L) and their son Barron disembark from Air Force One upon their arrival at Joint Base Andrews near Washington on November 25, 2018. – Trump is returning to Washington after spending the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago resort. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump with First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron walk on South Lawn of the White House upon their return to Washington, U.S., after the Thanksgiving Holiday in Florida, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
She completed the look with loose hair, blue jeans and black boots after arriving back from several days spent with family at Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
Earlier in the day, FLOTUS was spotted wearing a black top while departing Palm Beach International Airport followed by her son, who looked dapper in a white button up long sleeve shirt and black pants.
US President Donald Trump (R), First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron make their way to board Air Force One before departing from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida on November 25, 2018. – Trump is returning to Washington after spending the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago resort. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
On Saturday, the first lady shared a sneak peek at all the work going on behind the scenes at the White House to get everything ready for Christmas.
“Thank you to all the volunteers from across our great nation who are working hard to decorate the @whitehouse. Can’t wait to view it all tomorrow night! #ChristmasattheWhiteHouse,” Trump captioned her post on Instagram, along with a few snaps of the gorgeous decorations.
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump sit down for Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on November 22, 2018. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
