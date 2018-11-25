Melania Turns Heads In Navy Blue Coat And Red Leather Gloves

Melania Trump turned heads Sunday when she arrived back in Washington, D.C. after the Thanksgiving holiday, wearing a navy blue coat and red leather gloves.

The first lady looked terrific and ready for the cold wearing a button up coat as she descended the stairs of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, followed by President Donald Trump and their son Barron. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the look with loose hair, blue jeans and black boots after arriving back from several days spent with family at Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Earlier in the day, FLOTUS was spotted wearing a black top while departing Palm Beach International Airport followed by her son, who looked dapper in a white button up long sleeve shirt and black pants.

On Saturday, the first lady shared a sneak peek at all the work going on behind the scenes at the White House to get everything ready for Christmas.

“Thank you to all the volunteers from across our great nation who are working hard to decorate the @whitehouse. Can’t wait to view it all tomorrow night! #ChristmasattheWhiteHouse,” Trump captioned her post on Instagram, along with a few snaps of the gorgeous decorations.

On Thanksgiving, FLOTUS continued her fashion dominance in a stunning sheer black lace dress with a scoop neck as she joined Trump and the rest of the family out to dinner for the holiday.