Melania Trump Shares Sneak Peak Of White House Christmas Decorations

First Lady Melania Trump shared a few preview photos of the White House’s 2018 Christmas display on Saturday.

“Thank you to all the volunteers from across our great nation who are working hard to decorate the @whitehouse,” she tweeted. “Can’t wait to view it all tomorrow night!”

Just a few days earlier, Melania had joined President Donald Trump outside for the arrival of the official White House Christmas tree. (RELATED: Melania’s Christmas Outfit Delights Crowds At White House)

The @WhiteHouse is getting ready for the Christmas season! Thank you to the Smith Family & the National Christmas Tree Association for providing this year’s tree. And to our @NatlParkService for their hard work in trimming the tree for the Blue Room. pic.twitter.com/jiyYBwCeXO — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 19, 2018

The Christmas decorations at the White House have always been spectacular — but after last year’s display, staffers certainly have their work cut out for them.

The decorations are up! @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate! Wishing you a Merry Christmas & joyous holiday season! pic.twitter.com/d6ZuyeFvrw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 27, 2017

The first lady hinted that the official 2018 display would be unveiled on Sunday evening.

