Melania Trump Shares Sneak Peak Of White House Christmas Decorations

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

First Lady Melania Trump shared a few preview photos of the White House’s 2018 Christmas display on Saturday.

“Thank you to all the volunteers from across our great nation who are working hard to decorate the @whitehouse,” she tweeted. “Can’t wait to view it all tomorrow night!”

Just a few days earlier, Melania had joined President Donald Trump outside for the arrival of the official White House Christmas tree. (RELATED: Melania’s Christmas Outfit Delights Crowds At White House)

The Christmas decorations at the White House have always been spectacular — but after last year’s display, staffers certainly have their work cut out for them.

The first lady hinted that the official 2018 display would be unveiled on Sunday evening.

Follow Virginia on Twitter

Tags : christmas melania trump president donald trump the white house
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller