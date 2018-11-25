North Carolina Fires Its Head Football Coach. Here’s Who May Replace Him

North Carolina has fired its head coach, Larry Fedora, after a combined record of 5-18 in two seasons.

North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham announced the decision Sunday morning following the Tar Heel’s season finale against NC State, a 34-28 overtime loss. (RELATED: Major College Football Coach Has Reportedly Been Fired)

UNC makes it official, firing Larry Fedora after seven years. Fedora will be owed a buyout of $12 million. Statement from athletic director Bubba Cunningham: pic.twitter.com/Iz1vIFPr8Y — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) November 25, 2018

Fedora was once considered one of the top up and coming coaches in college football, and was reportedly a candidate for the LSU coaching job in 2016.

However, the past two seasons Fedora has gone 3-9 and 2-9, and now he is out of a job and the Tar Heels reportedly could try to rekindle their glory days with their next hire.

Next coach at North Carolina? @TomLuginbill just now on @SXMCollege: “Mack Brown will be the head coach for a second tenure at North Carolina. Mark it down” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 25, 2018

Mack Brown was the head coach of the Tar Heels for 10 season from 1988-1997 before taking the head job at Texas. Brown is currently 67 years old, but he is a proven winner and is already the 2nd-winningest coach in program history.

Brown would also likely be one of the cheapest possible hires for North Carolina, which is important, as the university will be forced to pay Fedora $12 million over the next three years as part of his buyout.