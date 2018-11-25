Judge Rejects George Papadopoulos’s Bid To Delay Prison Sentence

A federal judge has ordered George Papadopoulos to report to prison on Monday, rejecting the former Trump campaign aide’s attempt to delay his sentence while the special counsel’s probe is being challenged in a separate legal case.

Papadopoulos, who will serve his 14 day sentence in Wisconsin, filed a motion on Nov. 16 seeking to delay his prison sentence. But Judge Randolph Moss ruled that Papadopoulos had not shown how the investigation, which is being led by special counsel Robert Muller, is illegal. He also noted that Papadopoulos had failed to appeal his own conviction within a timely manner. (RELATED: George Papadopoulos Seeks To Delay Prison Sentence)

Papadopoulos was sentenced to 14 days in prison on Sept. 7 for lying to the FBI about the timing and extent of his contacts with Joseph Mifsud, a Maltese professor who Papadopoulos met shortly after he joined the Trump campaign.

Mifsud told Papadopoulos on April 26, 2016, that he had learned the Russian government had “dirt” on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the form of “thousands” of her emails.

The FBI would open its counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible links to the Kremlin based on information about Papadopoulos. The catalyst was a tip from the Australian government that Papadopoulos had told Australian diplomat Alexander Downer in May 2016 that Russia had derogatory information about Clinton.

Papadopoulos has denied seeing, handling, or disseminating any emails. Mueller and the special counsel’s office did not accuse him of conspiring with Mifsud, the Russian government or anyone on the Trump campaign.

