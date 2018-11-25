Celebrate Rita Ora’s Birthday With Her Most Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW]

November 26 is Rita Ora’s birthday.

The British singer, songwriter, and actress turns 28 years old on Monday, and she’s packed in a massive career in the entertainment industry so far.

Rita Sahatçiu Ora was born in Pristina, SFR Yugoslavia, which is now known as modern day Kosovo. Her family left home when she was a young child and moved to London, where Ora fell in love with entertainment and the performing arts.

Ora began her career singing in local pubs but was quickly discovered. Pop sensation DJ Fresh uncovered her popular YouTube channel and offered her a shot at providing vocals for his song “Hot Right Now.” It quickly rose to popularity, and Ora went on to make hit after hit, including “I Will Never Let You Down,” which hit number one on the UK Singles Chart, and “Black Widow,” which was a collaboration with female rapper Iggy Izalea.

But Rita Ora isn’t just a popular singer. She’s also got a wildly popular Instagram. Check out some of her best photos below.