Rising NFL Star Arrested After Alleged Domestic Violence Attack. The Details Are Harrowing

The San Francisco 49ers cut rising star linebacker Reuben Foster early Sunday morning following an arrest on a domestic violence charge.

ESPN reported the following details:

The San Francisco 49ers are releasing linebacker Reuben Foster after he was arrested late Saturday night at the team hotel on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence. The arrest report from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office said Foster was arrested Saturday at 9:10 p.m. at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Tampa and booked into jail two hours later. Foster’s bond was set at $2,000 during a bail hearing Sunday morning along with orders to avoid any contact with the alleged victim.

ESPN also reported the alleged victim is the same woman, Elissa Ennis, who admitted to falsely accusing Foster of domestic violence earlier in the year. He allegedly struck her in the chest and slapped her in the face prior to this arrest.

Foster just hasn’t been able to keep himself out of the news for all the wrong reasons since entering the league. He’s played extremely well on the field, but has also faced a flurry of off-the-field issues, including a conviction a gun charge.

Now, he’s in trouble once again and on the unemployment line.

Will a new team give him another chance? I would say that all depends on how this charge plays out. It’s not a felony charge, which means a lot of time behind bars is extremely unlikely. However, that still doesn’t guarantee anything. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 11 Of The NFL Season)

Given the current climate we’re in and the NFL’s apparent nonstop problem with violence against women, I have no doubt there will be several general managers who wouldn’t even give him the time of day.

Playing in the NFL is a privilege, and he might have squandered any hope he has if Foster can’t get it figured out.

