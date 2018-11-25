This Rechargeable Water Flosser Is Over 75 Percent

Get a brighter, cleaner, whiter smile with the Aqua Flosser Rechargeable Water Flosser. Using this flossing device will achieve the same effects as expensive and uncomfortable dental procedures. Save more than 70% on the device today.

Aqua Flosser Rechargeable Water Flosser on sale for $39.99

The dentist-recommended Aqua Flosser Rechargeable Water Flosser will clean your teeth five times more than traditional flossing and is also more delicate on sensitive gums. The focused water jets easily removes food and plaque quickly in hard to reach places. Choose between three modes depending on how thorough you need your teeth cleaned. And since the tips are removable and color-coded, the whole family can use the same water flosser. The sale price of $39.99 is $20 cheaper than the original sales price of $59.99.

The effectiveness of the Aqua Flosser Rechargeable Water Flosser was proven by earning the Flosseroo Best Water Flosser of 2016. For a healthier, more attractive smile, get the Aqua Flosser Rechargeable Water Flosser in the Daily Caller Shop for $39.99, 70% lower than the original price. Use the Early Cyber Monday deal to get 20% off with code CMSAVE20.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.