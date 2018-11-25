USC’s Football Team Makes Massive Decision. It Has A Monumental Impact On Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer won’t be coaching at USC next season after the school announced it was keeping current football coach Clay Helton Sunday.

“Clay Helton is our head coach and he will continue to be our head coach.” USC AD Lynn Swann explains his decision in a letter to the #TrojanFamily. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/wjr1VMv28w — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) November 25, 2018

Well, that officially kills any and all speculation Meyer would cut and run from Ohio State after his up and down year to coach the Trojans.

This is actually a bit surprising to me. I thought Helton was gone for sure, and I thought Meyer would be leaving as well. USC keeping their coach doesn’t guarantee the legendary Buckeyes coach stays, but I would say it makes it more likely. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Has Arrived. Does Number Two Surprise You?)

After all, anybody who says Meyer wouldn’t at least consider an exit strategy hasn’t been paying attention to the chaos that’s been happing around the OSU program this year.

As for USC, keeping Helton isn’t a terrible idea, especially if there weren’t clear and obvious better replacements out there waiting in the wings.

Prior to this season, the Trojans won 21 games over the past two seasons. That’s not bad at all. However, Helton might be looking for a job if they even come close to repeating this disaster of year.

