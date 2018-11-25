The Wisconsin Badgers Football Team Has Ruined My Life And Is An Embarrassment To The Sport

The Wisconsin Badgers football team might have successfully managed to destroy any sense of happiness I had in my life.

For those of you who don’t know, we entered the season ranked fourth in the country, and I was busy guaranteeing a national title. After all, on paper this Badger team was supposed to be the greatest ever to wear the white and red.

It was all that anybody back home was talking about. Finally, we felt ready to play with the likes of Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State following a 13-1 campaign last year, which resulted in an Orange Bowl win.

Well, how’d that all work out? We ended the regular season 7-5 after a disgusting 37-15 loss to Minnesota Saturday. Absolutely embarrassing. How the hell am I supposed to ever show my face in the state of Wisconsin or Minnesota ever again after we gave up 37 points to a Gophers team that entered the game with only five wins? This rivalry shouldn’t ever be within 40 points. Minnesota is the little cousin you beat up on at Christmas. I’m thoroughly appalled.

I was literally on the phone with my dad watching as our neighbors to the west did whatever they wanted to us. You know what the worst part was? It was the fact Wisconsin didn’t look like we gave a damn. We appeared broken spiritually, emotionally and physically. As I told my dad last night, I thought we could hang with Alabama back in August, and now I’m not sure we could stay within 50.

I have no idea what the solution or answer is here. We need better quarterback play, more consistency on defense and things need to be reset across the board.

I had the highest of hopes only a few months ago, and it was the happiest I’d ever been entering a season. Now, I sit here thinking about where it all went so wrong. What an absolutely abomination of a football season.