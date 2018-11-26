Drive Through The Winter By Adding Heated Seats To Your Car

New cars are wonderful. If you are lucky enough to have one or be getting one for Christmas, enjoy! Unfortunately, everyone has this luxury. If you are like me and are making do with an old car until it dies, here is a suggestion for how to improve your driving experience during the cold, harsh winter months. Obviously, good tires are the most important thing, and you should probably not neglect your brakes either, but I am actually talking about something related to comfort.

I am talking about heated seats, or as I like to refer to them, tushy toasters. Trust me, if you have ever driven in a car with tushy toasters, you know you will never want to go back to a cold seat afterward. If this is a problem for you, I have a solution. For a very reasonable price, you can get a portable heated seat to help you get through the winter. Amazon sells seat warming pads that plug into the old cigarette lighters, and this one is over 43 percent off:

Wagan 9448 Black Deluxe Velour Heated Seat Cushion on sale for $28.49

This velour seat cushion is stylish, soft, and warm. It straps easily to the back of your car seat, and the heat is evenly distributed for your comfort. It also has a controller for high, low and off settings. Under $30 is a great Cyber Monday deal price for a toasty tushy. It’s a great present for both you and your car.

