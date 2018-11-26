FDA Will No Longer Let Companies Use 40-Year-Old Technology To Approve New Medical Devices

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it will require full studies in order for new products and devices to be approved, meaning companies won’t be able to get their products approved anymore based on 40-year-old “equivalence” standards that allowed potentially unsafe products to hit the market.

“Data show that nearly 20 percent of current 510(k)s are cleared based on a predicate that’s more than 10 years old,” FDA officials wrote, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. The officials added that “some devices may not be continually improving,” as reason for the update.

Netflix released a documentary called “The Bleeding Edge” in July, exposing how patients have been harmed by products they allege should never have been cleared by the FDA. Essure, a sterilization device inserted into a woman’s fallopian tubes to prevent pregnancy, is among the cleared products under attack in the documentary. More than 16,000 lawsuits have been filed against pharmaceutical company Bayer over Essure complications.

“Even if a device was recalled because it was dangerous, you can still use it as a predicate and get your device cleared because it’s substantially equivalent,” Dr. Rita Redberg, editor of JAMA International Medicine, said in the documentary, explaining how so many dangerous devices have been able to hit the U.S. market.

WATCH:

“It’s time to fundamentally modernize an approach first adopted in 1976, when Congress considered the vast diversity of devices [entering the U.S. market],” senior FDA officials said in a Monday statement, according to TheWSJ.

Previously approved drugs were based on “substantial equivalence” of products up to 40 years old. The FDA will change that standard to no more than 10 years, WSJ reported. The company will also publicly list products that have been approved based on “equivalent” products more than 10 years old.

The FDA will also drive companies “toward reliance on more modern predicate devices or objective performance criteria,” according to Commissioner Scott Gottlieb and Center for Devices and Radiological Health director Jeffrey Shuren, WSJ reported. (RELATED: Opinion: The FDA Doubles Down On Failed Animal Biotechnology Regulation)

The FDA, however, has renewed contracts with other groups like tissue collection company Advanced Bioscience Resources, Inc. (ABR). The FDA signed a July 25 contract with ABR to use aborted baby body parts to continue its ongoing research on mice.

Guidance from the FDA on “objective safety and performance criteria” will be published in early 2019, according to TheWSJ.

The FDA did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Follow Grace on Twitter.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.