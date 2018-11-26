Is Superstar Model’s Prestigious Honor In Jeopardy Following Marriage Engagement?
I’m being bombarded with questions about Josephine Skriver’s eligibility to repeat as my woman of the year.
As you all already know, the Danish-born was our 2017 woman of the year, along with Brittney Palmer. As I’m sure you all already also know, Skriver announced her engagement to Alexander DeLeon on Instagram Monday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
I SAID HELL-FREAKIN’-YES!!!! I’M ENGAGED It was a cold November night. Alex had us driven all the way to Finland to see the northern lights. It was my second bucket list number i was checking off in the same week after swimming with Orcas, my favorite animals, in their natural habitat! Little did i know it would soon be my third! He had a bonfire built for me on top of the middle of a frozen lake deep in Scandinavia completed with the full moon shining on our backs and hot cocoa to keep us warm!?!? Like.. is he crazy?!??? For the first time in both of our lives we got to see the northern lights decide to show their dance across the starry night!! It was a full moon… it was on the 23rd (23 is my lucky number).. and the same day as his song “Aurora Borealis”, which was the first song he EVER wrote about me, came out to the world! sometimes the universe just chooses to leave you speechless!!! that was when @bohnes looked over at me. When he got down on one knee and asked me to be his forever.. I have never been more sure about anything in my life. You are my biggest adventure. My fairytale come true. My soulmate. My best friend. The love of my life. So of course it was 1millionxYES!!! Sometimes in life you will meet that one person that makes everything make sense. A person that pushes you to be an even greater version of yourself. A person that makes you not just dream it.. but believe it! Believe in your own abilities to make anything happen! Love is not about compromising yourself. Love is finding someone that only adds to your own joy and shine! Teammates for life!!! @bohnes with you i just knew! You are all that and more. You walked into my life and i have never looked back. I love you. You are MY northern lights and MY Aurora Borealis. <3 -Your Jo
People won’t stop blowing me up with questions about what I’m going to do. Can I let an engaged woman win an honor that is universally known to apply to unmarried women. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The masses are panicking, and now I must soothe their ruffled feathers. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Let me make this crystal clear. Skriver is still very much in the running for my 2018 woman of the year, despite the fact she’s off the market. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
I’d also like to take this opportunity to let the world know how happy I am for her and her soon-to-be husband. Despite what rumors might be swirling, I’m not sitting over here crying at my desk and drowning in a pool of my own tears. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
Those reports are false, and anybody who says otherwise can square up if they’d like. If I were crying (which I’m not), it would only be because I feel for the fans. I know how much they love Skriver, and I know how many people must be crushed right now.
Stay strong. There are plenty of other single models out there. In the meantime, just recognize the fact we’re a few weeks out from our woman of the year be announced, and our favorite Victoria’s Secret model is still very much in play.
Props to me for maintaining so much professionalism, and props to Skriver for being willing to embrace the married life.