Is Superstar Model’s Prestigious Honor In Jeopardy Following Marriage Engagement?

I’m being bombarded with questions about Josephine Skriver’s eligibility to repeat as my woman of the year.

As you all already know, the Danish-born was our 2017 woman of the year, along with Brittney Palmer. As I'm sure you all already also know, Skriver announced her engagement to Alexander DeLeon on Instagram Monday.

People won't stop blowing me up with questions about what I'm going to do. Can I let an engaged woman win an honor that is universally known to apply to unmarried women.

The masses are panicking, and now I must soothe their ruffled feathers.

Let me make this crystal clear. Skriver is still very much in the running for my 2018 woman of the year, despite the fact she's off the market.

I'd also like to take this opportunity to let the world know how happy I am for her and her soon-to-be husband. Despite what rumors might be swirling, I'm not sitting over here crying at my desk and drowning in a pool of my own tears.

Those reports are false, and anybody who says otherwise can square up if they'd like. If I were crying (which I'm not), it would only be because I feel for the fans. I know how much they love Skriver, and I know how many people must be crushed right now.

Stay strong. There are plenty of other single models out there. In the meantime, just recognize the fact we're a few weeks out from our woman of the year be announced, and our favorite Victoria's Secret model is still very much in play.

Props to me for maintaining so much professionalism, and props to Skriver for being willing to embrace the married life.