Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, were criticized on social media after the pair threw a “cowboys-and-Indians” themed birthday party for their one-year-old son, Kenzo.

The 39-year-old comedian‘s wife shared a handful of pictures on Instagram from the birthday celebration on Thanksgiving Day, according to WUSA9 in Washington, D.C., Monday.

In one of the posts, Hart’s wife captioned it, “Zo’s cowboys & Indians party was nothing but amazing! Thanks to everyone for coming … we love you guys!” (RELATED: Why Kevin Hart Won’t Talk Trump: ‘People Are Tired Of The Political Banter From Comedians’)

In the snaps, followers can see people dressed up in Native-American blankets, cowboys hats with teepees in the background.

Social media users took to their accounts and accused the “Central Intelligence” star of being “offensive.”

“Changing the caption and deleting comments does not make your “cowboys and Indians” party ok. Shame on you @enikohart and @KevinHart4real Culture isn’t a costume” a user identified as CMeisters tweeted in the since-deleted post.

“Throwin a ‘Cowboys & Indians’ birthday party on ‘Thanksgiving’ celebrates genocide, white supremacy, & slavery. R those the things u @KevinHart4real & @enikohart represent & are teaching to your child?” another user identified as Solomamihood wrote. “Would it be ok to throw a Master & slave birthday party? Nope.”

Hart and his wife welcomed their first child together in November of last year. The “Night School” actor also has an 11-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter he shares with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart.