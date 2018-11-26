Looking For An Affordable Bluetooth Speaker? This One Is 65 Percent Off
Earlier this Cyber Monday, we told you about a portable speaker that was half off. Still, at $150 even after the discount, that powerful speaker might be out of your price range. That’s where this deal comes in.
Seventy-two percent of the 2,200+ customers who’ve reviewed this bluetooth speaker gave it a perfect 5-star score. It relies on dual precision stereo woofers up to 14 watts, and it can connect to other devices up to 100 feet away. It even offers a pairing feature that allows you to play two of these speakers together – one as a left channel and one as a right channel – for a full stereo experience.
Also, this speaker is IPX6 splashproof, making it a great shower speaker or else ideal for trips to the beach or pool. Right now it is 65 percent (and therefore $65) off:
OontZ Angle 3 Ultra : Portable Bluetooth Speaker 14-Watts Deliver Bigger Bass and Hi-Quality Sound, 100ft Wireless Range, Play Two Together for Music in Dual Stereo, IPX-6 Splashproof Black on sale for $34.99
