Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Suggests Sending Caseworkers To Border Instead Of Troops To Face Rock-Throwing Migrants

Democratic New York Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez proposed her own solution to the continued unrest at the U.S.-Mexico border, claiming that the government should deploy caseworkers in place of troops.

Suggesting that a military presence and response at the border created a “moral crisis,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “What if instead of sending [5,000] troops to the border, we had sent [5,000] caseworkers to review [and] process visa applications?”

What if instead of sending 5k troops to the border, we had sent 5k caseworkers to review + process visa applications? In addition to averting moral crisis, it also would‘ve saved enormous amt of resources. But we don’t talk about the financial recklessness of GOP admins, do we? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 26, 2018

She continued, “In addition to averting moral crisis, it also would‘ve saved [an] enormous [amount] of resources. But we don’t talk about the financial recklessness of GOP admins, do we?”

The problem with Ocasio-Cortez’s proposed solution is that many of the migrants appear to be approaching the border with the intent to cross illegally without attempting to declare asylum at a legal port of entry at all. (RELATED: Migrant Caravan Tries To Storm Border, U.S. Responds With Tear Gas)

Hundreds try to storm the border. Expect significant US response #tijuana pic.twitter.com/0T50XUnXtY — emma murphy (@emmamurphyitv) November 25, 2018

Migrants with children now scrambling up railway siding trying to reach us border thru mountain pic.twitter.com/ZeEZ0NApIx — emma murphy (@emmamurphyitv) November 25, 2018

Here’s moment right before shot bang. You can see some rocks being thrown. pic.twitter.com/p0M9p7Rx4G — WendyFry (@WendyFry_) November 25, 2018

Additionally, Ocasio-Cortez left out the fact that migrants seeking asylum do not apply for visas at all — rather, once inside the borders of the United States, they submit an application for asylum (I-589). If that is denied, they are given a notice to appear or a referral to an immigration judge.

