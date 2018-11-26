Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Suggests Sending Caseworkers To Border Instead Of Troops To Face Rock-Throwing Migrants
Democratic New York Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez proposed her own solution to the continued unrest at the U.S.-Mexico border, claiming that the government should deploy caseworkers in place of troops.
Suggesting that a military presence and response at the border created a “moral crisis,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “What if instead of sending [5,000] troops to the border, we had sent [5,000] caseworkers to review [and] process visa applications?”
What if instead of sending 5k troops to the border, we had sent 5k caseworkers to review + process visa applications?
In addition to averting moral crisis, it also would‘ve saved enormous amt of resources. But we don’t talk about the financial recklessness of GOP admins, do we?
She continued, “In addition to averting moral crisis, it also would‘ve saved [an] enormous [amount] of resources. But we don’t talk about the financial recklessness of GOP admins, do we?”
The problem with Ocasio-Cortez’s proposed solution is that many of the migrants appear to be approaching the border with the intent to cross illegally without attempting to declare asylum at a legal port of entry at all. (RELATED: Migrant Caravan Tries To Storm Border, U.S. Responds With Tear Gas)
Hundreds try to storm the border. Expect significant US response #tijuana pic.twitter.com/0T50XUnXtY
— emma murphy (@emmamurphyitv) November 25, 2018
Migrants with children now scrambling up railway siding trying to reach us border thru mountain pic.twitter.com/ZeEZ0NApIx
— emma murphy (@emmamurphyitv) November 25, 2018
Here’s moment right before shot bang. You can see some rocks being thrown. pic.twitter.com/p0M9p7Rx4G
— WendyFry (@WendyFry_) November 25, 2018
Additionally, Ocasio-Cortez left out the fact that migrants seeking asylum do not apply for visas at all — rather, once inside the borders of the United States, they submit an application for asylum (I-589). If that is denied, they are given a notice to appear or a referral to an immigration judge.