The #1 Most Popular Personal Blender Is $70 Off For Cyber Monday

If you have a kitchen, you’ve surely heard of Ninja blenders. They are very popular these days. In fact, this particular Ninja blender is the #1 bestseller out of all personal blenders. Running on 1100 watts of power, this “next generation” blender designed to extract and preserve nutrients from whole fruits and vegetables. It utilizes “FreshVac technology” which removes oxygen before blending, resulting in “vibrant, tasty drinks that stay fresh 8 hours after you make them.” In fact, this blender comes with two FreshVac cups with lids.

Today only, this blender is $70 off:

Nutri Ninja Blender with FreshVac Technology, 1100-Watt Auto-iQ Base, 2 Manual Speeds, and (2) Single-Serve FreshVac Cups with Lids (BL580), Dark Gray on sale for $59.95

It’s officially Cyber Monday, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of Cyber Week’s best deals here – many of which are available today only.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Jack on Twitter

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.