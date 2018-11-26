The Cyber Monday Deals Keep Coming, As This Roomba Is $99 Off

The workday may be over but Cyber Monday certainly isn’t. The one-day-only discounts extend til the wee hours of the morning, and the Daily Dealer will keep you updated throughout the night (have you checked our running list?).

We will continue to scout for deals such as this one — $99 off the Roomba 675, which is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home (as well as controllable via app):

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors on sale for $199.99

It’s officially Cyber Monday, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of Cyber Week’s best deals here – many of which are available today only.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Jack on Twitter

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.