These Stainless Steel Bottles Can Keep Coffee Hot And Water Cold

As a college student, I am always on the go. During the course of any given day, I move between my dorm, many class buildings, the library, and my other favorite study spots. I also need to fit in gym time. In order to use my time efficiently, I need to carry everything with me when I head out in the morning. Now, coffee is my beverage of choice, but I also need to stay hydrated to stay healthy. The S’well bottle has helped me with both. They are durable, lightweight, easy to clean, and fits nicely in the side pouch of a backpack. Better yet, they keep items hot or cold for about 8-12 hours. I can pour coffee into one and three hours later, it can still burn my tongue. Likewise, it can keep water really cold all day. Lucky for you, Amazon has them on sale right now. They are usually $35, but right now, you can get one for $26.25.

S’well AQST-17-A17 Vacuum Insulated Double Wall Stainless Steel Bottle, 17 oz, Aquamarine on sale for $26.25

This is quite the bargain when you do the math. I still have my original bottle from two and half years ago; disposable water bottles cost anywhere from $1-$4. This bottle pays for itself really quickly.

While you are at it, pick up a bottle cleaning brush, since those are also 25 percent off. These brushes are especially great if you use your S’well for liquids other than water.

