This $260 Luggage Sets Drops To Just $80 For Cyber Monday

For Cyber Monday, this Tag Legacy 4-Piece Luggage Set drops in price from $260 to only $79.99 at Macy’s. Plus shipping is free for a limited time! This well-reviewed set comes in 3 classic colors and includes a 26” upright suitcase, a 20” upright suitcase, and two soft side bags. The expandable upright suitcases are hard side-ABS and feature retractable handles. This set even comes with a manufacturer’s three-year warranty, so you can rest assured your luggage will take you from business trip to vacation for years to come.

Tag Legacy 4-Pc. Luggage Set on sale for $79.99

You can also save up to 80% on dozens of luggage sets during the Cyber Monday sale at Macy’s, including sets from brands like Kenneth Cole, Delsey, Ben Sherman, Nautica, and more.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.