Netflix’s Newest Show Is A Thriller About Murder. Watch The Awesome Preview

Netflix’s new show “Tidelands” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The plot of the show, according to IMDB, is, “A body washes ashore in the small fishing village of Orphelin Bay, inhabited by half siren/half humans known as Tidelanders.”

That’s obviously not a ton to go off of, but a new preview recently released will have fans of thrillers and suspense shows will have them amped. (RELATED: Netflix’s New Show Looks Like It’ll Be Outstanding. Watch The Awesome Preview Here)

As I’ve pointed out before, I’ve been excited for this show since I saw the original preview. The newest one only has me more excited. Give it a watch below.

Netflix just keeps cranking them out, and this one looks like it’s just bound to be its latest hit. Seriously, sign me up right now for this series.

Right now!

I know that I sometimes get my hopes and hype up really high, and I’m not always correct. However, I’d like to think that I’m usually on the right page.

Something tells me I’m going to nail my prediction on “Tidelands.” We’ll all find out when it’s released December 14.