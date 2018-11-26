Time To Invest In A Pressure Washer

Do you own a pressure washer? You probably should…it will save you money in the long run. Especially with this deal. As part of Cyber Monday, this Sun Joe pressure washer is over $100 off. It has 5 spray tips so you can tackle cleaning tasks of any degree. That means you can “use the Pressure Joe SPX3001 to easily remove road tar, tree sap and insect splats from cars, grease deposits from concrete, heavy mildew, oil and rust stains, caked on mud, and other stubborn yard and garden gunk and grime.”

Pretty useful if you ask me.

Sun Joe SPX3001 2030 PSI 1.76 GPM 14.5 AMP Electric Pressure Washer with Hose Reel, Green on sale for $119.42

Sun Joe promises power, performance and versatility. Exactly what I want in a pressure washer: “With its 34-inch extension spray wand and rear wheels provide maximum maneuverability and easy access to tight spaces such as beneath decks, behind grills, gutters and patio furniture as well as the undersides of automotive vehicles and heavy gardening equipment”

