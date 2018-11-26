Lara Trump: Don’t Let The Democrats ‘Runoff’ With Another Senate Seat

November 6 has come and gone, but the midterms aren’t over for Mississippi quite yet, and President Trump needs you to get out to the polls one more time to make sure Cindy Hyde-Smith keeps her seat in the Senate.

In a unique turn of events, Mississippi is having a runoff election Tuesday that will directly impact the future of our country. At stake is a crucial vote for the president’s America First agenda and against the obstructionist Democrats.

Fortunately, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith has already been in Washington for a few months now, during which time she’s compiled a perfect record of voting with the president.

Hyde-Smith was sent to Washington because she believes in empowering the American worker by reducing taxes and cutting unnecessary red tape — and because she’s committed to preserving your Second Amendment right to bear arms.

My father-in-law’s pro-growth policies are clearly working for Mississippi, and keeping Hyde-Smith in the Senate is vital to ensuring that partisan gridlock doesn’t bring our great American revival to a halt.

Over 90 percent of Americans received a tax break this year, saving the average Mississippi family nearly $2,000 per year, and the state’s economy is at an all-time high. Earlier this year, in fact, Mississippi posted the lowest state unemployment rate ever recorded by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at 4.5 percent.

Deregulation and the removal of stifling taxes have helped unleash the state’s potential, as well, but the real game-changer was President Trump’s historic U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that will replace NAFTA and open freer and fairer trade with our closest neighbors.

Look no further than the analysis by the Heritage Foundation showing how Mississippi workers benefit from increased economic freedom when trade barriers fall. Exports are up 300 percent since 2000, supporting tens of thousands of jobs across the state.

Across the board, our state is winning under President Trump and his Republican Party.

Having Hyde-Smith to bolster the GOP majority in the Senate will help to ensure that Nancy Pelosi’s extremist agenda never gets past the House, and will also improve the prospects for confirming judicial and cabinet appointments in the Senate, ideally sparing the country a repeat of the circus that surrounded the confirmation process for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Cindy Hyde-Smith has proven that she’s committed to resisting the Democrats’ obstructionist tactics and helping my father-in-law implement his pro-growth policies. If you’ll give her just one more vote on Tuesday, she’ll be able to keep bringing that “Get ‘er Done” attitude to Washington for the next six years.

Lara Trump is a senior adviser to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and President Trump’s daughter-in-law.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.