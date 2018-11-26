Trump Claims People Told Him He Looked Like Famous Singer When He Was Younger

President Donald Trump revealed that when he was younger many people said he resembled the late Elvis Presley. He let that anecdote slip during his rally in Tupelo, Mississippi on Monday night for Republican Senate candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Tupelo is “the proud birthplace of the king of rock and roll, Elvis, Elvis, we love Elvis,” Trump stated. (RELATED: WaPo Reporter Says Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Used ‘Racist Dog Whistle’ To Gain Votes)

“I shouldn’t say this, you’ll say I’m very conceited cause I’m not, but other than the blonde hair when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis. Can you see that? Can you believe that? I always considered that a great compliment. We love Elvis don’t we? In fact, we just gave Elvis the Medal of Freedom award,” the president said.

Pres. Trump, in Tupelo, MS, the birthplace of Elvis Presley: “Other than the blonde hair, when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis…I always considered that a great compliment.” https://t.co/NkJuIoh4fP pic.twitter.com/uBAzhWwA9G — ABC News (@ABC) November 26, 2018

Trump was rallying on behalf of Hyde-Smith, who is going up against the Democrat, Mike Espy in the Senate runoff race scheduled to take place on Tuesday. If Espy wins, he’d be the state’s first black senator since the Reconstruction era after the Civil War. Conversely, Hyde-Smith would be the state’s first female elected to the U.S. Senate. She was appointed to the seat earlier this year after former GOP Sen. Thad Cochran resigned.

