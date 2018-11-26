Upgrade To A Widescreen Monitor, Save $80

Are you tired of looking at the small screen when you are working or studying? It’s time to say goodbye and embrace widescreen. The #1 bestseller in computer monitors is on huge sale today! The Acer full HD IPS (1920 x 1080) widescreen monitor is 45 percent off on Cyber Monday.

Acer R240HY bidx 23.8-Inch IPS HDMI DVI VGA (1920 x 1080) Widescreen Monitor on sale for $99

One of the amazing features is its zero-frame design. There is no boundary in your visual enjoyment. It is ideal if you want to add two or more monitors side-by-side. This monitor displays every detail clearly and vivid without any color difference at any viewing angle. You will be able to adjust the monitor so that you can have the best view because the display tilts from -5° to 15°. You can connect your smartphone or tablet with this Acer R240HY 23.8” IPS display because it supports VGA, DVI & HDMI. The response time is 4ms and the refresh rate is 60Hz.

If you are a computer programmer or you know someone that works on the computer a lot, maybe you should consider purchasing this widescreen monitor for yourself or them. Unlike other monitors, it does not flicker at all. The blue light filter is also better for the eyes. Hurry! The great deal ends in 14 hours!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.