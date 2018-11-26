Veteran Radio Host Jesse Kelly Weighs In On Permanent Ban From Twitter

Conservative veteran and radio host Jesse Kelly was permanently banned from Twitter on Sunday for allegedly committing multiple violations of the Twitter terms of service.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Caller’s Amber Athey, Kelly said Twitter informed him that he was banned with no warning and no explanation of what rules he allegedly broke.

Kelly is just the latest victim of Twitter’s biased bans on conservative speech. Last week, the tech giant banned feminist Meghan Murphy for questioning the ideology behind the transgender movement.

According to Kelly, Twitter should embrace the values of free speech and encourage open debate rather than censoring ideas that they find offensive. (RELATED: Twitter’s Censorship Problem Seems Like It’s Here To Stay)

