Footage Of Steph Curry’s Car Crash Has Been Released. It’s Pretty Terrifying

Surveillance video from Steph Curry’s recent car crash has been released to the public.

We reported on this when it first happened. The 30-year-old Warriors superstar pretty much totaled his Porsche in Oakland, California on Black Friday. A nearby car lost control and spun into Curry’s vehicle, causing a small-scale pileup on Highway 24. Nobody was injured and everybody involved was reportedly wearing their seatbelts. (RELATED: Steph Curry Involved In Multiple Vehicle Wreck On Black Friday)

And on Monday, TMZ published video surveillance of Curry’s scary crash.

WATCH:

Shortly after the accident, Curry tweeted to let his his fans know he was okay.

Don’t need any reminders but All the Time God is Great and God is Great all the time! Appreciate all the texts. — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 23, 2018

Although he was unharmed in the accident, Curry is currently sitting out with an ankle injury. The star is “taking it day by day,” and “anxious” to return to play, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, per ESPN. He’s been out for nearly two weeks.

We’re just glad to see he’s okay.

