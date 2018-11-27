Ariana Grande Releases Trailer For Chart-Topping Music Video. It’s PACKED With Famous People [WATCH]
Pop superstar Ariana Grande released a teaser for her upcoming music video, and it looks awesome.
Grande’s hit single, “Thank U, Next,” which took the music world by storm, already has over 180 million downloads on Spotify after being released 25 days ago on November 3. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Got Proposed To In The Lamest Way Possible)
Since Grande is known for her creative and oftentimes outlandish music videos, the corresponding video for “Thank U, Next” has been highly anticipated. And the 25-year-old pop sensation did not disappoint with the trailer, released on Twitter early Tuesday morning.
Many of the stars featured in the music video appear to be actors and actresses from the hit 2004 Tina Fey film, “Mean Girls.”
It’s not clear when the music video is anticipated to drop, but since just the audio version of “Thank U, Next” already has 37 million views on YouTube, you can bet it’s going to rake in the views.