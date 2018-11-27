For Giving Tuesday, Save On This New Cookware Brand And Help Feed The Hungry

Frequent Daily Dealer readers know that we have a special passion for cookware. Of course, everyone needs kitchen products — ideally good, quality kitchen products. And when we find a way to get high-quality cookware to our readers at a discount, all the better.

Today, on this Giving Tuesday, we want to direct your attention to Brigade Kitchen, a relatively new kitchen brand that has simply blown us away. Brigade Kitchen was created to be “a community for the food-loving home chef, with a simple mission of providing them with the tools, content, service and education they need, at a price they can afford.” If that was their goal, they succeeded. They created cookware that will transform the kitchen of any home chef. If someone in your family likes to cook, you’d do well to consider getting them something from Brigade Kitchen.

What kind of cookware are we talking here? The company makes three pans (a sauce pan, a sauté pan and a skillet) plus a light and versatile Santoku knife. Giving Tuesday shoppers can get 15 percent off today with the code BKHARVEST. Not only will they get the discount, but they will also ensure that 10 percent of their purchase goes to feeding the hungry.

The Santoku Knife on sale for $63.75 with code BKHARVEST

The Sauce Pan on sale for $59.50 with code BKHARVEST

The Sauté Pan on sale for $63.75 with code BKHARVEST

The Skillet on sale for $59.50 with code BKHARVEST

The Set on sale for $220 with code BKHARVEST

The pans are all 5-ply, made with induction-safe, oven-safe and dishwasher-safe stainless steel. The knives are made with a VG10 core and 67 layers of Damascus steel. These kitchen products will revolutionize your cooking experience, as well as that of anyone on your Christmas list.

