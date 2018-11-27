Kendall Jenner Spotted Out With This Star Basketball Player. What Is Going On? [PHOTOS]

Your first name

Kendall Jenner was spotted out with 76ers star Ben Simmons in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, area for an extended stay over the holiday weekend, and it has a lot of people talking.

Jenner, 23, is rumored to have an on-again, off-again relationship with the NBA superstar.

The two reportedly moved in together during his offseason in a swanky modern house outside Los Angeles but seemed to fizzle out in the fall when he was suspected to be allegedly flirting with Instagram model Ashley Moore. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner’s Ex Seems To Be Moving On With This Instagram Model)

View this post on Instagram I had fun. A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on Nov 7, 2018 at 8:31pm PST

But those breakup rumors may have been false — or at least temporary — since the pair was just spotted together at a Whole Foods Market in the Philly area.

Jenner and Simmons seemed to be trying to stay undercover in baggy clothes, but some eagle-eyed fans were still able to make them out.

Saw kendall jenner and Ben simmons. the kardashian curse doesn’t include jenners… pic.twitter.com/KT4vADW4VW — christmas (@PLandoCalrisian) November 26, 2018

The two were also seen dining out together following his crushing loss on Saturday night against the Cavaliers. And on Sunday night, Jenner was courtside to watch Simmons and the 76ers defeat the Nets.

Kendall Jenner Was Very Much on Girlfriend Duty for Ben Simmons This Weekend https://t.co/Ne3BIhKnKK pic.twitter.com/hgBZSMp8WP — Marco Poldo (@StyleSpikeIT) November 27, 2018

“We must take action.” Just under 3,000 @sixers fans have signed a petition to ban Ben Simmons’ partner, Kendall Jenner, from Philadelphia home games | https://t.co/D2YQYgsgFJ | #NBA pic.twitter.com/TAljvrlnuN — SEN 1116 (@1116sen) November 25, 2018

While the couple previously claimed they weren’t looking for “anything serious,” these recent pictures certainly tell a different story.

We’ll keep an eye on it.

